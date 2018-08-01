Cliftonville strengthen squad for start of new season

Cliftonville have signed two more players ahead of Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership opener away to Glentoran.

Both Daniel White and Thomas Maguire have joined the club after being on trial.

he Reds have also handed a contact to Caoimhin McConnell who is an academy product and has represented County Antrim at the Supercup NI.

Maguire is a graduate of the Rotherham United academy and Barry Gray said: “It’s important for young players to know that they will always get a chance at a Club like Cliftonville,” explains Gray.

“This is a club that has brought so many youth players through over the years and that’s something we’re all working very hard to continue.

“Caoimhin, Daniel and Thomas are all part of our first-team squad on merit, although they have all taken different routes to get there.

“Caoimhin has been part of the Olympic and Strollers teams over the last few years,

2Daniel had been at Cliftonville previously and is now back and Thomas has played in England for the last couple of seasons, which just goes to show we’re looking at so many different options when it comes to youth recruitment.”