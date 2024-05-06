Cliftonville trophy parade as Patrick Burns pays tribute to 'fantastic group'
The Belfast bus parade lasted around five hours as fans turned out to support Jim Magilton and his squad following Saturday’s final victory by 3-1 over Linfield.
And, after featuring in the weekend win, Cliftonville defender Patrick Burns has highlighted how "a fantastic group" helped him settle back into life in the Irish League.
The 23-year-old joined the Reds in January and has been an ever-present figure since his return home from the USA.
Burns said: "I feel lucky to be part of such a fantastic group. I came back and I was thrown straight into the starting 11, which was fantastic because you're straight in, but at the same time it had been six weeks since I last played.
"It was like I needed a mini pre-season in those first few matches. I was playing that left centre-back position which I've never done before as I was always a left-wing back or a left-back in a four.
"It is different and having to get my fitness up and getting used to a new position, then new team-mates and getting used to a new style of play, I think it was always going to take a few games. To be fair, the lads rallied around me and helped me out massively.
"The coaching staff, even if I did have a poor match, they kept their trust and faith in me and I was always very eager to learn and put things right on the training pitch."
Cliftonville won a first Irish Cup since 1979 thanks to Sam Ashford’s equaliser – after Ethan McGee broke the deadlock - and a Ronan Hale extra-time double.
