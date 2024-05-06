Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast bus parade lasted around five hours as fans turned out to support Jim Magilton and his squad following Saturday’s final victory by 3-1 over Linfield.

And, after featuring in the weekend win, Cliftonville defender Patrick Burns has highlighted how "a fantastic group" helped him settle back into life in the Irish League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old joined the Reds in January and has been an ever-present figure since his return home from the USA.

Cliftonville's Ronan Hale with the Irish Cup during a Belfast trophy tour to celebrate a first success since 1979. (Photo by Pacemaker)

Burns said: "I feel lucky to be part of such a fantastic group. I came back and I was thrown straight into the starting 11, which was fantastic because you're straight in, but at the same time it had been six weeks since I last played.

"It was like I needed a mini pre-season in those first few matches. I was playing that left centre-back position which I've never done before as I was always a left-wing back or a left-back in a four.

"It is different and having to get my fitness up and getting used to a new position, then new team-mates and getting used to a new style of play, I think it was always going to take a few games. To be fair, the lads rallied around me and helped me out massively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coaching staff, even if I did have a poor match, they kept their trust and faith in me and I was always very eager to learn and put things right on the training pitch."