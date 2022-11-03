Cliftonville's Vicky Carleton scored for her side in a 2-1 defeat against Glentoran as the Reds lifted the Danske Bank Women's Premiership title at Solitude on Wednesday.

The visitors had won the last two titles but could not mathematically catch Cliftonville, who wrapped up the title against Crusaders last week, going into the last round of games.

Joely Andrews gave the Glens an early lead at Solitude before Victoria Carleton – a mid-season signing from Linfield Ladies – equalised for the Reds.

With the game seemingly set to end in a draw, up popped Hamilton to grab a late winner for the Glens in injury time.

But despite the last-gasp sting in the tail, John McGrady’s side celebrated wildly as they toasted championship success over the Glens by three points.

Club captain Megan Moran and international skipper Marissa Callaghan hoisted the trophy aloft at Solitude to the delight of the home supporters, who have watched their side excel during a near-perfect season on their way to a long-awaited maiden league triumph.

Prior to the game, Moran said the Reds’ trophy success was for everyone who had played a part in the club’s path to the title.

She said: "When we lift that trophy, we’ll be lifting it with all the players and staff, past and present, that have committed to this club and dedicated their playing career to helping Cliftonville strive for success.”

Cliftonville's Abbie Magee holds off a challenge from Glentoran's Kerry Beattie at Solitude on Wednesday.

Cliftonville can now look ahead to a European adventure next year, but for now the Reds can bask in the limelight of their title success after finally dethroning rivals Glentoran.

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, Linfield Ladies concluded their strong run of form in recent weeks by defeating Crusaders Strikers 1-0 at Midgely Park.

The Blues finish in fourth spot, two points behind the Crues, but won the game on the night thanks to an early goal from Rhyleigh Marks.

Mid Ulster Ladies secured just their second league victory of the campaign as Eimear McGarrity netted twice in a 2-1 victory at Derry City Women.

The Candystripes will finish the campaign propping up the standings but did find just their third league goal of the season through Ellie Redden.