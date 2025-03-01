Clinton Nsiala will bounce back from benching at Kilmarnock, says Rangers team-mate Robin Propper
Interim boss Barry Ferguson watched in horror as his new side found themselves 2-0 down at Rugby Park after just 14 minutes of his first game in charge and he took decisive action on the half-hour mark.
Nsiala, the 21-year-old French defender who only made his senior debut last month after signing from AC Milan last summer, was replaced by Ridvan Yilmaz as Ferguson reshuffled the back four.
The Ibrox side steadied themselves and fought back with a Vaclav Cerny goal in the 35th minute before a Cyriel Dessers brace after the break and a late strike by substitute Nedim Bajrami got Ferguson off to winning start.
Ahead of the William Hill Premiership game against Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday, Dutch defender Propper was asked if he had spoken to Nsiala in the aftermath of his embarrassing early exit in Ayrshire.
The 31-year-old former FC Twente player said: “Everybody talked to him.
“It’s part of football. I think in the first 10-15 minutes, the gaffer could have changed everyone.
“It’s part of it. We help him in that case. Everybody’s talking to him.
“In the last two training sessions, you see he’s there, he’s working hard and trying to do his best. He’s such a good player. He will easily go on from this.
“Everybody’s learning, us as well. We need to take care of him. We need to help him. He needs to help us. It’s a two-way street.”
