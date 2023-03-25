The NIFL statement read as follows: “The dramatic conclusion to the Danske Bank Premiership is now mapped out with the announcement of the post-split fixture schedule.

“With five rounds of fixtures left, all the prizes on offer remain up for grabs as the League Championship, automatic qualification for Europe, a place the European Playoff series and relegation from the top-flight will all be determined next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the top six and bottom six clubs finalised, the decision to confirm the fixtures is to support and assist clubs in their planning and logistics for the final games of another memorable Premiership season, despite two outstanding regular season fixtures still to be played.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew lifts the Gibson Cup last April - but who will be crowned this season's champions?

“The popular ‘split’ format sees the twelve Danske Bank Premiership teams ‘split’ into two sections after 33 rounds of fixtures with both groups of clubs playing each other one more time. The venues for the split fixtures have been determined automatically by the venues of the preceding three regular season games between opponents.

“Fans can enjoy all the big games from the climax to the season live on BBC Sport NI kicking off on Good Friday (7 April 2023) as Premiership leaders Larne host Glentoran at Inver Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Live on Easter Tuesday, Belfast rivals Linfield and Glentoran meet at Windsor Park, then the cameras roll onto Seaview on Friday 14 April as Crusaders host Larne before the battle of the top two at Inver Park as Larne take on Linfield the following Friday.

“The 2023/2023 regular season campaign concludes on Saturday 29 April 2023 with the final round of matches all kicking off concurrently at 5.30pm.

“Post-split fixtures for the Lough 41 Championship will be announced on Saturday 1 April 2023.

“Matchday dates: Round 34 – Friday 7 April 2023 (kick-off: 7.45pm); Round 35 – Tuesday 11 April 2023 (kick-off: 7.45pm); Round 36 – Saturday 15 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm); Round 37 – Saturday 22 April 2023 (kick-off: 3pm); Round 38 – Saturday 29 April 2023 (kick-off: 5.30pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Larne currently are top the Danske Bank Premiership table with 73 points, leading second placed Linfield by five points and Cliftonville (in third place) by seven points, with only 15 points left available to play for.

“Second place in the Danske Bank Premiership will earn automatic qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League, joining the winners of Irish Cup (tbc on Sunday 7 May 2023).

“All the top six clubs are still in contention for automatic European qualification, as should the Irish Cup winners have already qualified for Europe through their league standings, the third placed team would gain entry into the Conference League.

“In Section B of the split, seventh place holds significant importance as this will gain entry into the European Playoff series alongside the remaining clubs in Section A, who have not qualified directly for Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dates for the European Playoffs are still to be confirmed.

“The team that finishes bottom (12th) of the Danske Bank Premiership will be automatically relegated with the team finishing in eleventh place facing a two-legged playoff against the second placed team in the Lough 41 Championship.

“Portadown currently are bottom on 16 points, with Dungannon Swifts (11th place) and Newry City (10th) level on 23 points.

“Dates for the Promotion/Relegation Playoffs are still to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two regular season games remain outstanding: Saturday 1 April 2023 - Glentoran v Portadown; TBC – Ballymena United v Glenavon.”

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

SECTION A

ROUND 34: Friday, 7 April - CLIFTONVILLE v COLERAINE, LARNE v GLENTORAN, LINFIELD v CRUSADERS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROUND 35: Tuesday, 11 April - CLIFTONVILLE v LARNE, CRUSADERS v COLERAINE, LINFIELD v GLENTORAN.

ROUND 36: Friday, 14 April - CRUSADERS v LARNE; Saturday, 15 April - COLERAINE v LINFIELD, GLENTORAN v CLIFTONVILLE.

ROUND 37: Friday, 21 April - LARNE v LINFIELD; Saturday, 22 April - CLIFTONVILLE v CRUSADERS, GLENTORAN v COLERAINE.

ROUND 38: Saturday, 29 April – CLIFTONVILLE v LINFIELD, COLERAINE v LARNE, CRUSADERS v GLENTORAN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SECTION B

ROUND 34: Friday, 7 April - CARRICK RANGERS v NEWRY CITY, GLENAVON v DUNGANNON SWIFTS, PORTADOWN v BALLYMENA UNITED.

ROUND 35: Monday, 10 April - CARRICK RANGERS v DUNGANNON SWIFTS; Tuesday, 11 April - GLENAVON v BALLYMENA UNITED, PORTADOWN v NEWRY CITY. ROUND 36: Saturday, 15 April - BALLYMENA UNITED v DUNGANNON SWIFTS, NEWRY CITY v GLENAVON, PORTADOWN v CARRICK RANGERS.

ROUND 37: Saturday, 22 April - CARRICK RANGERS v GLENAVON, DUNGANNON SWIFTS v PORTADOWN, NEWRY CITY v BALLYMENA UNITED.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad