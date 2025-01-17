Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran full-back Danny Amos admits confidence in the changing room is "sky-high" as they face Larne in the first of two massive games in a matter of days.

The Glens welcome Gary Haveron’s side to The Oval this afternoon in Premiership action, before the two teams do it all over again in the final of the County Antrim Shield at Seaview on Tuesday night.

The men from east Belfast are currently 10 games unbeaten in all competitions, which included Tuesday night's extra-time victory against Crusaders, to book their spot in the BetMcLean Cup decider against Cliftonville in March.

The Glens currently sit third in the table with 38 points from 23 games, with Larne occupying fifth place with 32 points, albeit having played only 18 games.

Glentoran full-back Danny Amos is preparing for back-to-back games against Larne

The reigning double league champions have already beaten the Glens twice this season with 2-0 victories - first at Inver Park in September and again at The Oval in November.

With those defeats still in the memory, Amos, who joined the club in August 2024, knows the challenge ahead for Declan Devine's side.

He said: “We’re on a great run of form, having gone ten games unbeaten across all competitions and secured places in two cup finals.

"That speaks volumes about the hard work, determination, and belief within this squad. The confidence in the dressing room is sky-high, and the momentum we’ve built has been outstanding.

“That said, Larne are a quality side, and we’re under no illusions about the challenge they’ll bring. They’ve beaten us twice this season and are double league champions for a reason. We’ll need to be at our very best to take all three points this weekend.

“But this is a different Glentoran team compared to earlier in the season. Mentally, we’re stronger, playing with belief, and genuinely feel we can compete with and beat anyone in this league.

“Declan, Tim (McCann), Elliott (Morris), and Paddy (McCourt) have instilled a winning mentality throughout the squad, and there’s a clear understanding of what’s expected at a big club like Glentoran. Saturday is an opportunity to show how far we’ve come and prove our progress as a team.”

Reflecting on his time so far in the capital, former Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, and Grimsby Town ace Amos reflected on the togetherness and camaraderie within the squad.

“Since joining Glentoran, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying my football,” he added.

"The atmosphere around the club is incredible, and the support from the fans, staff, and my teammates has made settling in effortless.

“Playing in such a competitive league has improved my game a lot and I’ve been delighted to contribute with goals and assists.

"The coaching staff have been brilliant in helping me develop different areas of my game and the intensity of this league challenges me to improve every week.

“What really stands out is the togetherness in this squad. We’re not just teammates - we’re friends off the pitch as well.

"Whether it’s training, travelling or spending time together, there’s a real sense of unity.