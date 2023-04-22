News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
21 minutes ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
1 hour ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week
15 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
19 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Coleraine always looking to ‘find a way’ of competing with full-time teams, says boss Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney believes the finances and full-time football at other clubs in the Irish League makes things tougher but Coleraine simply have 'to find a way' in order to compete.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The Bannsiders know they can no longer finish higher than sixth in the Premiership standings for a second year running after previously finishing runners-up three times in a four year period between 2017-18 to 2020-21.

Clubs such as Linfield, Larne and Glentoran have adopted a full-time model since then, with the latter two sides having been the beneficiaries of outside investment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those aforementioned three clubs currently occupy top three berths in the Premiership standings and Kearney remarked that it's going to take a monumental effort to dislodge those sides in the years ahead.

Oran Kearney believes Coleraine will have to keep 'finding a way' if they are to compete with the full-time clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership.Oran Kearney believes Coleraine will have to keep 'finding a way' if they are to compete with the full-time clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership.
Oran Kearney believes Coleraine will have to keep 'finding a way' if they are to compete with the full-time clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership.
Most Popular

“It’s a massive challenge," said Kearney.

“For us, we’ve got to find a way and that’s what we keep saying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I look back to 2018 where we lost the league after finishing with 89 points and you need a serious amount of wins to accrue that again.

“The ability for us, realistically now with the way the league lies, it makes it really tough.

“It’s a credit to Larne as they’ve been the best and most consistent team this season and I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again but the full-time teams are only going to get fitter, stronger and it’ll only get tougher for clubs like us.

“However, I keep saying it to everyone at board level that we’ve got to keep trying to find a way to be in and around these teams and as close to them as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You’re trying to be perfect on a Saturday and you almost need to be perfect to get results to try and stay in that mix because of where the standard is at."

Kearney's boys travel to east Belfast and take on a Glentoran side this afternoon who still have an outside chance of finishing second and earning automatic European qualification.

The Bannsiders boss outlined that whilst his side took points off champions Larne, they failed to ‘polish up’ results against other clubs in the division.

“Finances obviously play a huge part of it," Kearney said of the challenges for part-time teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you’re in negotiations with players, the wages and all of those aspects are one of the main talking points alongside football and everything else.

“If both match up you then have a deal, but of course, it has an impact and plays a part.

“I’m here for 12 years now and we’ve managed to build something and find a way of remaining competitive.

“The key thing is we have to keep doing that and finding different ways of being able to do that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Yes, Larne have won the league this year but we beat them once, drew with them once and they won the other.

“There’s our benchmark in relation to how we’ve performed against the champions this year.

“For a part-time team we’ve got to be happy enough with that outlay against the champions.

“The key thing is that there’s been other games where we’ve possibly dropped points that’s hurt us and it’s important we polish up on that aspect."

Related topics:LarneColeraineBannsidersPremiershipGlentoranLinfield