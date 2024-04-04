Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shiels, who earned 12 international caps for Northern Ireland, finished his playing career at the Ballycastle Road in September 2020 after signing for the club under Rodney McAree's management.

The Magherafelt man is no stranger to The Showgrounds after being mascots numerous times and being involved during training sessions when his father Kenny was Coleraine manager in the 1990's.

The 39-year-old also represented the likes of Hibernian, Rangers, Doncaster Rovers and Kilmarnock throughout his playing career.

Oran Kearney welcomes Dean Shiels to Coleraine as the club's new first-team coach

Most recently, Shiels was the manager of Dungannon Swifts for more than two years, as well as being an assistant manager of the Northern Ireland Women's team.

Shiels is the brother-in-law of Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and he is excited to bring a "top-class coach" into his management set-up.

"When Dean left Dungannon in the summer, we were keen to get him on board but he wanted a break from the game," he said.

"He has been at our games recently and has a real appetite to get back involved.

"He did a great job at Dungannon and we all know he's a top-class coach.

"We are looking forward to Dean working with us and hopefully it can give us an added boost for the final games this season."

That arrival has come with a departure as Marty McCann leaves The Showgrounds in his role as first-team coach.

McCann, who played for the Bannsiders between 1999 to 2001, was appointed to the role last summer but departs after ten months as part of Kearney’s backroom staff.

The Coleraine chief added: "We would like to wish Marty all the best and he did a great job during his time here.

"Marty has been brilliant with everyone and we wish him the best for the future."

Coleraine have recently benefited from outside investment from London businessmen Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell, meaning they have plans to implement a full-time model for the 2024-25 season.