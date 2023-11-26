Coleraine manager Oran Kearney is hoping that Davy McDaid's return to finding the back of the net has come at the opportune time.

The striker netted a 79th minute equaliser for the Bannsiders in their 1-1 draw against Carrick Rangers at The Showgrounds.

Kearney's men looked like losing at home to Carrick in the Premiership for the first time since 1993, but McDaid was on hand to rescue a point as he converted from Conor McKendry's cross.

With last season's top goalscorer Matthew Shevlin out injured, the Stripes are hoping that others can now come to the party.

Coleraine striker Davy McDaid wheels away in celebration after netting in the 1-1 draw against Carrick Rangers

“Hopefully, it will give him a boost," Kearney said.

“It’s all the habits you want from a striker that when the ball is sent in, they are there between the sticks.

“You have to be there to tap them in and it’s been frustrating for Davy because, and he’d be the first to say it, things haven’t gone like he would have wanted it to so far.

“His work rate and everything has been really good and we can’t question any of those things.“

“It’s one of those where he’s got to keep pushing and there’s no doubting the quality is there."

Despite being disappointed at dropping two points, Kearney was pleased with how his side performed after going a goal behind with just four minutes on the clock as Reece Glendinning found the top corner with a sweetly struck free-kick.

He was, however, concerned with an injury picked up to Josh Carson in the first-half.

He added: “You can’t legislate for anything in football but credit to Reece Glendinning as when the ball left his foot it was going nowhere else bar the top corner.

“It gives them the shot in the arm they wanted at the beginning of the game and it asked questions of our guys.

“The first thing that came into my mind was response and what have we got.

“To be fair to our guys, I can’t ask for anything more as right from that moment we took a real grasp of it.

“Josh Carson is not an ideal one today and we’ve a few others who are carrying aches and pains.