The Bannsiders currently find themselves sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership standings.

And they know they will have to climb the table if they are to avail of home advantage in the money-spinning play-offs.

Kearney's men visit north Belfast for the second time in four days as they face Irish Cup finalists Crusaders at Seaview tonight.

Oran Kearney takes his Coleraine side to Crusaders on Easter Tuesday

This meeting arrives fresh off the back of a 2-2 draw against Cliftonville on Good Friday.

In that game, the Bannsiders held the lead on two occasions before finishing honours even at Solitude.

“There’s still a huge amount to play for, particularly with the play-offs at the end," Kearney said. “It’s important that you finish as high up the table as possible to get a home venue and you want to go into them in as good form as well.

“It’s cranked right up and there’s everything to play for.

“It’s so important we keep going.

“The levels against Cliftonville is where we need to be at and when we hit this top six and into the play-offs, that’s the expectation we need to be at."

Coleraine looked like closing the gap on the teams above them in the Premiership on Good Friday as goals from Lyndon Kane and Andy Scott had them 2-1 up against Cliftonville.

However, Kearney was left ruing a late equaliser from the Reds as they were denied all three points in stoppage time through Ronan Hale's deflected free-kick.

"We are frustrated with both the goals we conceded,” added Kearney following that 2-2 draw. “I think they were both in added time in each half.

“We felt we have defended the first one poorly in relation to there’s 20 seconds until the half ends and we have an opportunity to send the ball up the pitch but we don’t.

“We gave the way and it’s ended up costing us.

“The second one we can easily deal with the ball before it but then we give away a really silly free-kick.