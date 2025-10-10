Kodi Lyons-Foster is preparing for his first derby as a Coleraine player

Coleraine new-boy Kodi Lyons-Foster says he has already been made aware of the importance of the A26 derby as the Bannsiders visit Ballymena United this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender will sample his first derby as a Coleraine player since making the switch from Glentoran, where he played in the Big Two showpiece against Linfield during his days at The Oval.

When asked if he approaches a derby differently to any other game, the London-born ace replied: “I think naturally you try and take the same approach into every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's obviously that extra bit of spice that affects you with it being a derby. but it's about managing and controlling those emotions and using those emotions to push you on, rather than get the better of you.

"I think with the style we play, we need to have a calm head. We need to be brave and we need to be prepared, like you say, for that derby atmosphere.

"I've spoken to Lyndon and stuff like that about what sort of atmosphere it's going to be.

"I'm well aware of what it will mean to our supporters...so we'll be doing absolutely everything we can to get the three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine were beaten by Bangor last weekend in the Sports Direct Premiership but responded in fine style with an 8-0 success in the BetMcLean Cup at Dollingstown.

Bannsiders boss Ruaidhri Higgins stated after the game at Bangor that his side have been conceded too many soft goals in recent weeks – a comment that Lyons-Foster agrees with.

"We've kind of come away from what we've been doing from a defensive perspective, which is keeping clean sheets and keeping the back door shut.” he added.

"But look, it's a long season, we're going to make mistakes, I've made them myself this season and it's part and parcel of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have we've analysed it, we had a positive reaction on Tuesday night and we are looking to get a result on Saturday.”

Coleraine’s win at Dollingstown was highlighted by the performances of a number of talented youngsters within the ranks.

Lyons-Foster was full of praise for their impact and how he would like to see fellow defender Charles Dunne return to the fold after injury.

He quipped: “We've got some exciting young talent. The likes of Alex Watson, Cead McGrath, Tiernan Brolly...these are young players who I'm sure will have bright futures ahead of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're still kind of finding their feet from a physical perspective as well, which is natural.

"But I think all three of them, and there's a couple of others, but them three particularly, I think have real bright futures ahead of them.

“Charles is a big player for us, a very experienced player, and I think he's the most senior player across that kind of central defence.

"But you can’t take anything away from the boys that have come in.