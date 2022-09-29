Coleraine eye major £16million stadium redevelopment if funding bid approved

The Irish premiership club’s board submitted an application to the UK

Government’s Levelling Up Fund in August.

If the bid receives the green light, plans include the construction of two new stands and associated developent.

Fans at Coleraine Showgrounds.

The Government fund allows for applications of up to £20m for

‘wellbeing, regeneration or culture’ and £50m for transport projects.

In total just over £150 million has been set aside for Northern Ireland after former Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £4.8billion capital scheme for ‘high value local infrastructure investment’ in March 2021.

The Chair of Coleraine Football Club, Colin McKendry, said: “The

club have consulted widely and gained support from across the

political spectrum in its preparation to become spade-ready for the Levelling Up Fund and to meet the growing demand from local

footballing community.

“The investment would enable the IFA to bring high profile football matches out of Belfast and spread the interest across the province.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Council Borough Council have partnered with Coleraine FC as part of the application process, which is being supported by the local MP Gregory Campbell and by Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan at Westminster.

The development would include new stands at the south side next to the railway track and the replacement of the Jack Doherty stand, increasing

te capacity to 8,000.

It would also incorporate provisions for player development, hospitality and media.

