Coleraine land 'impressive' Graham Kelly as Bannsiders seal the deal for former Larne defender

Coleraine have confirmed their first arrival of the summer transfer window as Graham Kelly has agreed a switch to The Showgrounds.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 14th Jun 2023, 22:09 BST- 1 min read

The defender has penned a three-year deal with Oran Kearney's side following his exit from Larne.

The 25-year-old started his career at Sheffield United and was on loan at Stalybridge Celtic before penning a permanent deal at Port Vale.

Whilst at Vale, the Dublin native would twice go out on loan at Bradford Park Avenue and Southport.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney pictured with new recruit Graham Kelly. Picture: David Cavan/Coleraine FCColeraine boss Oran Kearney pictured with new recruit Graham Kelly. Picture: David Cavan/Coleraine FC
However, Kelly would be snapped up by Larne as he helped the Inver Reds gain promotion from the Championship in 2018 and he lifted the Gibson Cup last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Kearney said: "We are delighted to get Graham on board.

"Since Graham joined Larne in 2018, he has always impressed me and stood out when we played against him.

"We feel he has all the attributes to kick on here at Coleraine and we are looking forward to working with him."

The Bannsiders have released Caiolan Brennan and James McLaughlin following the expiry of their contracts, whilst Cathair Friel and Ronan Wilson have been transfer listed.

