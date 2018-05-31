Coleraine's Stephen Dooley signs two-year deal with League One club

League One Rochdale have announced the the signing of Coleraine midfielder Stephen Dooley.

The 26-year-old, who starred for the Bannsiders during a memorable league campaign and Irish Cup success, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Dooley began his career with Coleraine as a 16-year-old before moving to Derry City and later Cork City.

His deal to the Crown Oil Arena is subject to EFL and International clearance.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to play over in the English system, and Rochdale looks like a brilliant club, so I’m delighted to finally get the deal done," Dooley told the Rochdale website.

“I want to be one of those players that can excite the fans and get people off their seat.

“All I can really promise is work rate and that I’ll give it my all, and hopefully it’s enough to do well.”