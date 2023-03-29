However, the Bannsiders decided to appeal the ban handed to the 28-year-old, who faced missing the rest of the campaign and the start of the following season for breaching Rule 27.2 of the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Code.

Rule 27.2 states: “Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches. Furthermore, a fine shall be imposed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was meant to be heard before the BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield on March 12, although it was put back until this evening.

Jamie Glackin's ten game ban has been overturned by the IFA Disciplinary Code.

The News Letter understands that Oran Kearney’s side is also appealing the red card given to Aaron Jarvis during Saturday’s draw against Larne.