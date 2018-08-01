Coleraine to ‘review partnership’ with Harry Gregg Foundation

Coleraine Football Club is to review its partnership with the Harry Gregg Foundation following an article in a Sunday newspaper, the club has confirmed.

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday the Bannsiders said they have ‘consulted with stakeholders to ensure the facts are brought to the fore as opposed to unfounded allegations’.

They also confirmed a ‘comprehensive’ financial report will be presented at the Club’s AGM on August 8th.

The statement said: “It was with deep disappointment that the Board of Coleraine FC read the article in the Sunday Life at the weekend.

“The Executive Board of Coleraine FC have commenced a review of the partnership with the Harry Gregg Foundation.

“As an initial step we have consulted with stakeholders in Coleraine FC to ensure the facts are brought to the fore as opposed to unfounded allegations.

“A comprehensive financial report will be given at the AGM on the 8th August 2018 which allay any supporters concern in this area.

“The Board would like to thank the supporters of Coleraine FC, other clubs and the wider community for the messages of support we have received since the Sunday Life article.”