Larne manager Tiernan Lynch admits he had fears that the Inver Reds would suffer a hangover from their comeback victory against Linfield as they battled to a 2-0 success at home to Coleraine.

The reigning champions continued their winning November by overcoming the Bannsiders via a goal in each half from Joe Thomson and Leroy Millar.

After cutting Linfield’s lead at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership to five points last weekend with a 2-1 win at Windsor Park, the east Antrim side knew they could put a further dent in that margin as the Blues’ game against Crusaders was postponed due to international call-ups.

Lynch’s men accomplished that mission as Thomson netted after just 12 minutes, with Millar securing the three points at the death with a bullet header from Levi Ives’ corner.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch pictured during last night's win against Coleraine

“As far as tonight was concerned, it was job done,” he said.

“We were coming off the back of a big game last week and you’re always kind of worried if the boys can raise themselves to the same kind of levels.

“I thought they were brilliant tonight.

“The order of the night was three points and a clean sheet, and we got that.

“We probably got a little bit complacent at times and we spoke about that at half-time.

“I thought we had an unbelievable start, we were really attacking and getting into their box a lot.

“We took the foot off the gas a little bit and got a little bit complacent.

“I thought we got back to ourselves in the second-half."

Thomson’s header was the midfielder’s tenth goal of the campaign and Lynch shared praise for his backroom staff for the second goal.

“Joe the Goal is what he’s being called in the changing room at the moment,” he added.

“He’s been phenomenal and he has that wee knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“It’s a great credit to him.

“I think Seamus and Gary work unbelievably hard on set pieces on a weekly basis.

“They have reaped the benefits of that tonight."

The Inver Reds welcome Glentoran to Inver Park next Friday and Lynch reckons Warren Feeney’s will click into top form soon after an inconsistent start to the campaign.

“It’s a massive game and they all are unfortunately,” he continued.

“I think that’s what makes our league what it is.

“Every time you look at what opposition you’re playing against, you’re left scratching your head.

“They’re a good team, got good players and dangerous players.

“They’re maybe not in the form they want to be in the moment but I don’t see a tram like that staying out of form for too long.