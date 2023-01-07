The Bannsiders host Championship leaders Loughgall this afternoon at The Showgrounds to kick off the latest bid for trophy glory in the domestic game’s premier knockout prize.

“For a club like ourselves the cups are a big chance,” said O’Donnell on the official Coleraine website. “You’re four wins away from a final and a big day out.

“The Irish Cup is special to Coleraine.

Coleraine’s Stephen O’Donnell

"We’ve had some good memories and some disappointing ones in recent years.

“Saturday will be the toughest fifth-round tie we’ve had in a long time.

“Loughgall are flying at the top of the Championship - and when you’re playing well and scoring goals you fancy yourself against anybody.

“They’ll not fear us to come and play on a good pitch.

"They will be full of beans and full of confidence.

“As I say, it’s as tough as we can get, especially coming into a three-game week.

"We want three wins so there’s no chance we will be taking them lightly.

“We have to do the business and, hopefully, get into the next round.”

Dean Smith’s in-form Loughgall squad will hit the road from County Armagh with former Coleraine player Nedas Maciulaitis in the panel.

“He will give Loughgall a threat,” said O’Donnell. “Nedas is a good player, we’ve obviously seen him up close and personal.

“He’s got ability, he can run in behind, he can drop the shoulder and he’s got a trick in his locker as well.

“He’s scored a lot of goals over the last couple of seasons and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was to get a move in this window or the next.

“For us on Saturday it will be about trying to contain him and stop the supply to him.

“If you’re caught one-on-one with him you’re not where you would want to be.

“But if you can contain him and have bodies around you it can make a difference.”

A full list of today’s Irish Cup ties is as follows:

