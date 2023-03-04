Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Coates joined the Reds in September 2021, but the capture of the experienced campaigner has proven to be a great piece of business by Paddy McLaughlin.

The 37-year-old was in the heart of the action as Cliftonville sealed a big win against Glentoran last weekend and the veteran revealed he is ‘appreciating’ whatever time he has left in Irish League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always believed I was good enough when I signed for Cliftonville,” he said ahead of today’s Irish Cup tie against Dungannon Swifts. "I had a year at Glenavon where things didn't work out for one reason or another.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin and Colin Coates after last weekend's win against Glentoran.

"I was lucky to get a move off the back of that and I could have easily dropped down a few divisions, however, I felt I still had something to offer.

"I managed to get a chat with Paddy and he thought it was a good idea to bring me in and I had to wait four or five months for a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I play every training session like it's my last one because when you get to my age you appreciate it more.

"I feel lucky at my age to be still playing for a team that's competing right at the top of the league.

"I probably didn't ever see myself as a cult hero at Cliftonville.

"You live in the moment in football and I played for Crusaders for 19 years but things ended there and it is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably took a chance personally coming here due to my legacy at Crusaders and I'm sure there were a few people not happy about it but it was all for football reasons."

Coates has won every honour available in the local game and wants to add more medals to his collection and for one team-mate in particular.

"There's a lot of players in there that I'd like to win medals and trophies with as I think they deserve it,” he added. "However, Jonny Addis is one of those players where I'd like to help and see win Irish League titles and Cups if possible.

"He’s a great big fella but I think he's worried about being lumped into the same age category as me!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad