The 37-year-old was quickly snapped up by the Sky Blues as the defender became Jim Ervin’s first signing since taking over at the helm at The Showgrounds.

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Cliftonville signed the former Northern Ireland international after nearly two decades at rivals Crusaders, following a brief spell at Glenavon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he certainly proved his doubters wrong as Coates made 53 appearances for the Reds and added the League Cup to an-already extensive trophy haul.

Colin Coates has spoken after completing a move to Ballymena United

Despite many Cliftonville fans being unhappy at his release at the end of the season, Coates believes he might have to prove doubters wrong yet again as he enters the twilight stage of his career.

"When I left Glenavon people thought I was on the wind down but I went there (Cliftonville) to prove people wrong,” he told Ballymena United TV.

"I spoke to Jim about it and I'm probably doing the same coming here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's always people who doubt you and think you're not capable any more given your age.

"I think I proved at Cliftonville that I'm more than capable of playing at a high level still here in the Irish League and I plan to do that for at least another year at Ballymena.

"I've been around for a long time now and I think I'm going into my 22nd season in Irish League football.

"Aside from all the experience, you want to bring quality on the pitch too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to make sure that I'm in a position to be fit and strong enough to give Jim and the team as much as I can in terms of performances and then with that, pass on some experience to the younger lads and try and encourage them along the way.”

With Ballymena finishing in the bottom six last season despite reaching the Irish Cup final, three-time Premiership winner Coates remarked that home form will be crucial for the Sky Blues under Ervin’s leadership.

"When we get into pre-season, a look at the squad, see what they have and then into friendlies, it will give me a chance to bed in and see what it's all about,” he continued.

"I'm looking forward to the season starting in August, pre-season is pre-season and it has to be done but I'm looking forward to the league kicking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ballymena have always had a big support, particularly when they're doing well, and I was covering the radio for the Irish Cup final and they brought a big crowd that day.

"The support is in the town so it's up to us as a team to go out and try and give them something to come to The Showgrounds for and to celebrate.

"It's always been tough to come here and it's a cliche but we need to make this place a fortress.