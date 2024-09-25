Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymena United defender Colin Coates said he is still hungry to continue his playing career after returning to full training.

The 38-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in October last year, which curtailed his season as the Sky Blues kept their top flight status by the skin of their teeth.

The former Crusaders ace has been an unused substitute on several occasions this campaign, but has targeted a return to the pitch as soon as possible, although he knows there is plenty of competition for places in the heart of the back four.

"I feel good," he said.

Colin Coates (centre) is eager to continue his playing career after returning from injury

"I completed 75-80% of pre-season, took myself on holiday and came back which set me back a week or two.

"I'm back in full training and I was probably the oldest player to ever play in the U20s league last week but I completed 90 minutes and 80 minutes the week before.

"I'm eager to get more minutes in the tank over the next week or so and hopefully be in a position to challenge.

"Last year you were looking over your shoulder and thinking 'there's nobody really there who's going to take my place' and that sounds maybe arrogant, but you were looking at our bench and it was full of kids and young players who were learning their way in the game.

"Now the squad is filled with experienced players and people that if you know you drop below standard, then there's people chomping at the bit to take your place.

"That's the way it needs to be. All the best teams I've played in over the years have had that.”

Whilst admitting he is in the twilight of his career, Coates knows that he can help the Braidmen both on and off the pitch with his experience.

Jim Ervin’s side have won their last five Premiership contests – after losing their first four – as they currently occupy 2nd spot in the Sports Direct Premiership ahead of this weekend’s clash against Portadown.

He explained: "When you've been around and you've played so many games, you feel like you can offer something.

"Last year towards the end of the season I was able to do a lot more as I was back on my feet and the squad was much younger.

"There's plenty of experience in and around it now, so maybe my level of experience isn't as missed as much as it was last season.

"It's just brilliant watching the boys at the minute and in the same stretch, it's what is pushing me to get back.

"You play the game to be part of a good team, try and win games and win trophies.

"I try to help Jim when I can, particularly last year, and some of the players will come to you and ask 'what do you think of this? or 'what do you think of that?'