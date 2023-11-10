Linfield boss David Healy is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for October.

The Blues enjoyed a 100% record in the month with wins over Queen's University, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville and Loughgall as they raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Healy said: "I'm pleased to win this award, not for my record, but because it means you're winning games. I'm the one collecting the prize, but this is a collective achievement.

"The players have been superb throughout the month and deserve the credit. We have a lot of big games coming up, starting with Larne on Saturday, so we have a lot of work to do."