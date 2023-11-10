'Collective achievement' pleases David Healy as the Linfield boss is named NIFWA Manager of the Month for October
The Blues enjoyed a 100% record in the month with wins over Queen's University, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville and Loughgall as they raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the table.
Healy said: "I'm pleased to win this award, not for my record, but because it means you're winning games. I'm the one collecting the prize, but this is a collective achievement.
"The players have been superb throughout the month and deserve the credit. We have a lot of big games coming up, starting with Larne on Saturday, so we have a lot of work to do."
It is the 16th time in his career that David Healy has won this award.