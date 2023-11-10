All Sections
'Collective achievement' pleases David Healy as the Linfield boss is named NIFWA Manager of the Month for October

Linfield boss David Healy is the NIFWA Manager of the Month for October.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
The Blues enjoyed a 100% record in the month with wins over Queen's University, Glentoran, Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville and Loughgall as they raced into an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Healy said: "I'm pleased to win this award, not for my record, but because it means you're winning games. I'm the one collecting the prize, but this is a collective achievement.

"The players have been superb throughout the month and deserve the credit. We have a lot of big games coming up, starting with Larne on Saturday, so we have a lot of work to do."

It is the 16th time in his career that David Healy has won this award.

