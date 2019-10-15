COMMENT: Glentoran cash investment not injection means it’s Oval evolution over revolution

A desire for revolution over evolution at the Oval may be understandable but, in relation to Glentoran’s strategy around the significant financial support now available, think of the subtle but key difference between cash investment and cash injection.

Having spent too long in the Irish League shadows for a club with such a rich heritage, there is a natural desire to utilise the boost to the bank balance for rapid rewards.

However, the message from those within the Oval corridors of power centres on small steps towards long-term gains.

The Oval’s welcome facelift, both externally and internally, is more than cosmetic and suggests a clear strategy designed to steer the club into a position of strength for future seasons.

Revamped facilities help add to the enhanced air of professionalism highlighted by Glens players since Mick McDermott and Paul Millar stepped in.

Any conversation in the aftermath of Saturday’s win over Carrick was inevitably peppered with talk of togetherness, a process and sense of community - welcome words given the club’s struggles across recent seasons.

That forward-thinking air of vibrancy was clear in stages on the pitch last weekend as Glentoran battled back from the early disappointment of conceding to Carrick Rangers to stop the rot following three successive defeats across league and cup.

Navid Nasseri, the latest arrival, offers fleet footwork and fine balance as a playmaker capable of exciting the Oval faithful alongside the highlight reels provided to date by creative sparks such as Hrvoje Plum and Elvio Van Overbeek.

Glentoran’s attacking intent continued with the introductions of substitutes Johnny Frazer and Antonio Duric - offering evidence of welcome strength-in-depth that will provide vital competition.

Although lacking complete cohesion, the Glens displayed promising signs across the pitch at potential within a squad packed with pace and energy.