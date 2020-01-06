COMMENT: Irish Cup magic on show for Hanover far beyond final result at Cliftonville

The magic of the cup can take on many forms.

For Cliftonville, the weekend fifth-round tie against the Irish Cup’s lowest-ranked club was defined by the 90-minute performance.

An exercise in efficiency secured safe passage - a 6-0 win the result of a display controlled, composed and clinical.

In contrast, the scope of Saturday extended for Hanover beyond the first and final whistles as a showcase of club’s progress.

A professionalism driven by manager Steven Hyndes and assistant Dean Crowe has helped the Portadown-based outfit expand the scope of ambition outside the traditional.

In many respects, a trip to tackle the best team in Northern Ireland was the culmination of that journey, the peak of a five-year plan which has featured highlights across the Intermediate Cup, Premier Cup, Bob Radcliffe Cup and Mid-Ulster Intermediate League towards making club history with a first fifth-round Irish Cup appearance.

The performance attracted post-match plaudits as Hanover recovered from the first-half five-goal blitz to concede a solitary second-half goal - a measure of small solace within the larger lesson. The real prize was the successful celebration of Hanover as a club on the day.

Four busloads of supporters hit the road to back the players during a landmark occasion, with mascots walking out alongside the players and an exhibition game at half-time a platform for the youth development programme established in recent years to strengthen links within the community for future generations.

Many of those young supporters present in Hanover colours will remember walking out at the home of the Irish League elite alongside grassroots team-mates then cheering from the stands as they watched a parent or friends’ parents play in the Irish Cup.

Players who will next face Seagoe can forever recall going head-to-head with the strongest side in the country.

The magic of the cup...