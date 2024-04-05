Northern Ireland's Joely Andrews is targeting a positive result against Malta in Euro 2025 qualifying this evening

Northern Ireland host Malta at Windsor Park this evening before travelling to Bosnia-Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Jackie Burns, midfielder Brenna McPartlan, defender Rebecca Holloway, defender Abbie Magee, defender Rachel McLaren and Casey Howe have all been drafted in for the opening games in the league phase of qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the contest against Malta – who are the lowest-ranked team in the group – Andrews believes the introduction of the new players should be seen as a positive for the challenges ahead.

"I think it just shows the strength and the depth of the pool of players we have here,” she stated.

"It's really improving...new faces are good as it means competition for places and it shows the talent that we have.

"If someone gets injured, we have someone there who is able to replace them.

"Malta will be a really good test for us initially and then going out to Bosnia means we will play against two really good teams and they play at a good standard.

"Hopefully, we will be able to get maximum points."

Glentoran ace Andrews has asked for a vocal support to come out and support their country against the Maltese as they aim to qualify for the Euros yet again.

She added: "We urge the fans to come out and support us.

"It definitely makes all the difference when you're playing at the National Stadium to have all the fans behind us.

"It really gives you a boost on the pitch and we are grateful for that."