Dungannon Swifts will face FC Vaduz in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree believes his side have been handed “a reasonable draw” for the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Tyrone side bypassed the first qualifying round due to their historic Irish Cup success back in May.

Their reward is a return to the continental stage for the first time since 2007-08, and they were paired with the Liechtenstein-based side in yesterday’s draw in Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being from Liechtenstein, FC Vaduz play in the second-tier of Swiss football and are regulars in European competition.

When asked about the draw, McAree replied: "We might have a chance to progress...but we're going to have to do a lot of research.

"We're going to have to do our duties as a staff to look into them as best as we can.

"They play in the second-tier of the Swiss league and it might be one that's favourable but we won't get carried away.

"We will leave no stone unturned in terms of preparation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon travel to Liechtenstein for the first leg and McAree knows the importance of keeping the tie alive for the reverse fixture – which will be played at Cliftonville’s home ground.

He added: "It's preferable to play your second leg at home but it'll all depend on how the first one goes.

"We have to make sure we stay in the tie as best as we can and it's a surreal moment for everyone at Dungannon Swifts to be involved in the draw.”

Elsewhere, should Larne progress against FK Auda in the first qualifying round, then they will face FC Sheriff Tiraspol of Moldova or FC Prishtina of Kosovo in the next stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of the tie between Cliftonville and St Joseph’s of Gibraltar will lock horns with League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers.

Linfield were also involved in two draws as the winner of their tie against Shelbourne in the first qualifying round of the Champions League will face Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.