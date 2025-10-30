Rangers boss Danny Rohl with Thelonious Aasgaard and Nasser Djiga following Wednesday's victory over Hibernian at Easter Road. (Photo byJane Barlow/PA Wire)

Connor Barron believes revitalised Rangers have started banishing the early-season gloom in time for their Premier Sports Cup semi-final showdown with Celtic on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gers have spent most of the campaign engulfed by acrimony following a disastrous start under previous boss Russell Martin.

But spirits around Ibrox have been raised over the past few days after new manager Danny Rohl presided over back-to-back William Hill Premiership wins against Kilmarnock and Hibernian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the team is now in a better place heading into Sunday’s Hampden showdown with their city rivals, Barron said: “Yeah, definitely.

Connor Barron has praised the mood in the Rangers camp ahead of this weekend's clash with Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“There’s a good feeling in the dressing room so we just have to continue with that.

“Of course we’re massively confident, we have had back-to-back wins so we need to go again.

“We’re not getting too carried away with ourselves, we know what we need to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barron has been impressed with the way Rohl has helped get Rangers back on track after a chastening first match in charge, when they crashed 3-0 to Brann in the Europa League last Thursday.

“He’s managed really well,” said the midfielder. “After the game at the weekend we just wanted to come into the Hibs game, get another three points and build a bit of momentum.

“We’ve done that so it’s a happy camp and we’re all buzzing going forward into the weekend.

“There’s been a real lift in the dressing-room, and wins help with that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s positive in there and it’s important that we keep building momentum week on week and pick up as many points as we can.

“Winning helps with everything so we just have to keep going and building that momentum.”

Rangers’ win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday was earned with a sublime fifth-minute strike from Danilo and then a late penalty save by Jack Butland to deny Jamie McGrath after Barron had tripped Junior Hoilett.

“Jack always comes up with the big moments,” said Barron. “We needed him and he stepped up. He’s done it a lot and I owe him one for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things happen in the game, obviously I was gutted (to give away the penalty) but you have to change your thinking really quickly.

“You just have to hope Jack steps up and he did.

“It was a real good team performance, we showed both sides of the game.

“We attacked well I felt and had a real gritty side to us as well, which was nice to see because it’s not always going to be pretty in the league.