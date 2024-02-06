Conor Bradley is 'a breath of fresh air' and his father will be 'so proud of him', says former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister
Bradley, who hails from Aghyaran in county Tyrone, sadly lost his father Joe on Saturday (February 3) following a long illness.
Mr Bradley was laid to rest today (February 6) at St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran, with internment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
The heartbreaking news for the Bradley family came just days after Conor scored and provided two assists in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Chelsea.
The Northern Ireland international also played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s victory against Norwich City and the 4-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
After Joe’s passing was announced, the 20-year-old would miss the Reds' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp saying the defender will be given as much time as he needs before returning to action.
In an interview with Lord Ping, McAllister - who was at Anfield for two years - believes Bradley's sudden rise to the first-team gives Klopp a pleasant headache for the right-back position as Trent Arnold-Alexander has recently returned from injury.
said: "Conor's performances against Chelsea and Norwich were outstanding. His father will be up there and he'll be so proud of him.
“Bradley is such a breath of fresh air. He's so fearless in his passing, and he manages to drive the team from right-back. Trent is a few years older than him, and they're probably helping each other. Jurgen has a tough decision in front of him as they're both fantastic players!
“Conor seems to grow every game and get better and better. He was breathtaking against Chelsea. It's great to see a player properly arrive. It was fantastic to see.
"There are definitely options open for Trent and Conor to play together. We do, however, need to consider how experienced Jurgen is in protecting young players.
“Bradley will be on a massive high, but there will be times when rotation is needed. It's not a case of Bradley taking on too much too soon, but young players need to be handled when big games are ahead."