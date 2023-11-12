Coleraine star Conor McKendry has won the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month prize for October.

The attacking midfielder scored five goals in the month including sublime braces against Glenavon and Newry City.

Upon collecting the prize, McKendry said: "I would like to thank Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' for this prize.

"I think I've been playing well all season, but in October I've added goals which I think makes a big difference. Oran Kearney has always wanted me to score more goals, so I'm glad I've been able to deliver for him.

Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for October, Conor McKendry

"On our day we can beat anyone in the league - we just need to turn good performances into victories consistently."