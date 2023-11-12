Conor McKendry delighted to be on the scoresheet as Coleraine winger is named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for October
The attacking midfielder scored five goals in the month including sublime braces against Glenavon and Newry City.
Upon collecting the prize, McKendry said: "I would like to thank Dream Spanish Homes and the Football Writers' for this prize.
"I think I've been playing well all season, but in October I've added goals which I think makes a big difference. Oran Kearney has always wanted me to score more goals, so I'm glad I've been able to deliver for him.
"On our day we can beat anyone in the league - we just need to turn good performances into victories consistently."
The October runner-up was Linfield defender Euan East while Loughgall's Benji Magee took third spot.