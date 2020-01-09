Conor McMenamin named Player of the Month

Red-hot front man Conor McMenamin insists Cliftonville have the winning mentality needed to become champions this season.

The Solitude club top the table going into the New Year but Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran and Crusaders are all lurking.

Ex-Linfield and Glentoran ace McMenamin bagged four crucial goals last month, landing him the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Player of the Month award for December.

“I managed to score four in a week during the month, which doesn’t happen too often," he said.

“It was a brilliant month for us because everyone knew how difficult the fixtures before Christmas were going to be.

“We’ve always thought it if we can be within touching distance of the leading clubs at this time of year, we have a chance and we are top of the table.

“Paddy McLaughlin has instilled a real winning mentality in our side and I think that was there for all to see in the games against the likes of Coleraine, Crusaders and Larne.

“Boxing Day was unbelievable. We went a goal down after about two minutes but had the confidence and belief to come back and thankfully I scored both goals in the win.”

Glentoran midfielder Chris ‘Cricky’ Gallagher was runner-up in the monthly accolade, with Linfield midfielder Stephen Fallon third.

Meanwhile, Coleraine FC midfielder Aaron Jarvis is the December Goal of the Month winner for his fine strike, his opener, in the Bannsiders' 2-2 draw with Glentoran.