The 32-year-old picked up the setback during Sunderland's win against Middlesbrough on Sunday after being substituted just 11 minutes into the game.However, after conducting a scan, the Black Cats confirmed that their captain will now undergo surgery.

Evans joined Sunderland from Blackburn in 2021 and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news will come as a blow for Tony Mowbray's side as Evans has started 24 out of their 28 Championship fixtures to date this season.

Northern Ireland international Corry Evans will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury.

It will also cause disappointment for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill as fellow midfielder Steven Davis is out for the campaign with a knee injury ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers starting in March.