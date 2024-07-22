County Fermanagh Juniors stun Rangers on the opening day of SuperCupNI as boss hails goalkeeper's performance
In front of a jam-packed crowd in Bushmills, the boys from Fermanagh scored within the first minute as Jay Ely blasted home and it got even better after the break as Kacper Ferens doubled the advantage.
Rangers created several chances throughout the game but an inspired performance from Fermanagh 'keeper Jake Agnew kept them at bay until Kyle Glasgow's wonder strike set-up a grandstand finish with four minutes to go.
However, Fermanagh held firm to record a 2-1 victory and boss Ciaran Black says they will take a lot of confidence from the win.
"The players, the whole committee, the staff and all of the coaches are over the moon," he said.
"We were coming up for the week to say 'can you get something from it and take experience from it'? They've done it on day one, so everything now is a bonus.
"We're going to have to push on because we know we can do it. We knew we had a result in us but we didn't think it was going to happen so quickly.
"In a couple of friendlies before the tournament, we didn't start well and we kept pushing about starting well, yet 27 seconds in we scored and we couldn't have started better.
"They pushed on from that and we will take plenty of confidence moving into tomorrow."
The performance of Agnew between the sticks was a notable highlight as the ‘keeper denied Rangers with three top-class saves across the 70 minutes.
Black added: "It's been hard at this stage with two 'keepers fighting for a spot and unfortunately we had an injury just before the tournament, so Jake knew he had to step up and what a way to do it.
"He was Man of the Match for us and every single player on the pitch is just so happy for him because he deserves it.
"He works so hard and it was a great stage to show it. He's kept us in the game and it then gave us confidence to go forward as we could rely on him.”
