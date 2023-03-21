News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
3 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
4 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
5 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
5 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
5 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Craig Cathcart named Northern Ireland captain for upcoming qualifiers

Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers after Jonny Evans was forced to pull out through injury.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT- 1 min read

Evans, 35, was formally withdrawn from the injury-hit squad on Monday although Michael O’Neill said he became aware of the Leicester defender’s hamstring injury last week and had begun contingency planning.

With Steven Davis also out, O’Neill has turned to the 34-year-old Cathcart, who has 69 caps, to skipper the side away to San Marino on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t think there is any surprise, he’ll be the captain for these two games,” O’Neill said.

Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain for the upcoming games against San Marino and Finland.
Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain for the upcoming games against San Marino and Finland.
Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain for the upcoming games against San Marino and Finland.
Most Popular

“We’re down some senior players, there’s no doubt about that but this gives an opportunity to younger players and I’m enthused by what I’ve seen.”

O’Neill will also have to do without the services of Jonny’s brother Corry, Stuart Dallas and Ali McCann for the double header.

Jonny EvansSteven DavisLeicesterFinlandSan Marino