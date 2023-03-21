Craig Cathcart named Northern Ireland captain for upcoming qualifiers
Craig Cathcart has been named Northern Ireland captain for their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers after Jonny Evans was forced to pull out through injury.
Evans, 35, was formally withdrawn from the injury-hit squad on Monday although Michael O’Neill said he became aware of the Leicester defender’s hamstring injury last week and had begun contingency planning.
With Steven Davis also out, O’Neill has turned to the 34-year-old Cathcart, who has 69 caps, to skipper the side away to San Marino on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday.
“I don’t think there is any surprise, he’ll be the captain for these two games,” O’Neill said.
“We’re down some senior players, there’s no doubt about that but this gives an opportunity to younger players and I’m enthused by what I’ve seen.”
O’Neill will also have to do without the services of Jonny’s brother Corry, Stuart Dallas and Ali McCann for the double header.