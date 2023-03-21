Evans, 35, was formally withdrawn from the injury-hit squad on Monday although Michael O’Neill said he became aware of the Leicester defender’s hamstring injury last week and had begun contingency planning.

With Steven Davis also out, O’Neill has turned to the 34-year-old Cathcart, who has 69 caps, to skipper the side away to San Marino on Thursday and at home to Finland on Sunday.

“I don’t think there is any surprise, he’ll be the captain for these two games,” O’Neill said.

“We’re down some senior players, there’s no doubt about that but this gives an opportunity to younger players and I’m enthused by what I’ve seen.”