Cristiano Ronaldo insists Man Utd chapter over after helping Portugal to win

Ronaldo, who is a free agent after his acrimonious break-up with United, became the first player to score in five World Cup final tournaments when he tucked away Portugal’s first from the penalty spot.

Andre Ayew’s equaliser briefly looked like it would spoil Portugal’s party, but a quickfire double from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao restored the advantage before Osman Bukari hit a late second for Ghana.

Speaking in Portuguese, which was translated by FIFA, Ronaldo said: “This was a beautiful moment in my fifth World Cup.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana

“We started with our good foot. It is very important to win. We know that in these competitions our first match is crucial.

“But also, on the record of being the only first player in five World Cups to score, that is something which makes me very proud.

“I am very happy that the team got a good result, it was a tough game but a good result.”

Ronaldo, who was named the official player of the match, took just one question from reporters, only touching briefly on his fall-out with United.

“It was an important step and we won,” he said. “It was a week that finished this chapter, it is closed.

“We wanted to start of with the good foot. We won, I could help my team – and all the rest does not matter.”

Portugal coach Fernando Santos praised the influence of Ronaldo.

“He is one of the best players in the world, one of the finest goalscorers of all time,” Santos told a press conference.

“His achievements, one of the best players of the world, one of the best players ever.

“Cristiano is a phenomenal legend, like many others have come and gone. In 50 years’ time we will continue to talk about him.

“We talk about Pele and Maradona who played 50 years ago and so I think we will continue to speak about Ronaldo like the other players I speak about.”

With Uruguay and South Korea having earlier played out a goalless draw, Portugal have taken control of Group H.

