United issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.

The development comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview.

The club statement read: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

"Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik Ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo, 37, rejoined United for a second spell last year but he had fallen out of favour this season under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The Portuguese issued his own statement which read: "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

"I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

"I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

The development means Ronaldo is now free to negotiate with other clubs. The PA news agency understands there are no restrictions on who he can play for under the terms of his departure agreement with United, nor are there any ongoing obligations for the Old Trafford outfit.

Ronaldo's relationship with the club had appeared to become strained during the early part of the season and problems were brought to a head by last week's interview with TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan.

Among his comments in the programme were claims that he felt "betrayed" by United and that he had no respect for Ten Hag.

He also said that he felt people at the club were trying to force him out and that United showed a lack of empathy when his daughter was in hospital ill.