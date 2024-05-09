Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey has pledged his future to the club where he will assume a position within the club's academy set-up.

Tuffey joined the Crues from Glenavon in January 2021 and has helped the Hatchetmen win two Irish Cups since his arrival.

However, the 37-year-old will now combine his on-the-pitch duties with becoming Academy co-ordinator for the full-time education programme at the club.

Incoming Crusaders manager Declan Caddell expressed his excitement about Tuffey's contract extension and the ‘keeper’s new role as part of a “strategic restructuring programme” at the north Belfast side.

Jonny Tuffey has signed a new two-year deal with Crusaders

"Jonny's extension is fantastic news for Crusaders FC. Not only does it ensure continuity and stability within our squad, but it also highlights our commitment to investing in the development of our youth players," he said.

"Jonny's experience and passion for the game make him the perfect fit for the role of Academy co-ordinator, and I have no doubt that he will make significant contributions in this capacity."

Tuffey, who also played for Partick Thistle, Inverness and Linfield, acknowledged his excitement at starting his new position.

He added: "I am honoured to extend my contract with Crusaders FC and am excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development of our young talent.

"As Academy co-ordinator, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience with the next generation of footballers and helping them reach their full potential."