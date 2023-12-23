The longest-serving top-flight manager in world football has heaped praise on the latest new face in the dugout.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter admits he has been impressed by the impact made by Stephen McDonnell at Glenavon.

Despite the Lurgan Blues losing their last two Sports Direct Premiership fixtures to Larne and Linfield, McDonnell's men enjoyed a fruitful November that eased relegation concerns and saw them book a semi-final berth in the BetMcLean Cup.

"They are probably the form team in the league at the moment," Baxter said.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter takes his side to Mourneview Park this afternoon

"They are playing very well. Stephen has done an excellent job going in there and restructuring things.

"He has them playing the way he wants them to play and the results have followed.

"It's always a very tight venue for us up there at Mourneview Park so I'll be expecting another very difficult game.

"They are all difficult games. We haven't had an easy game this season no matter who we have played.

"Every single game is on a knife edge week in, week out and I don't expect it to change any time soon."

The Crues' inconsistent run of results continued last Friday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Larne, which included a red card brandished to Billy Joe Burns.

With an injury crisis to contend with, Baxter is hoping to have several of his big hitters return to the fold ahead of a busy festive schedule.

He added: "It's always difficult with your squad numbers especially this time of the year.

"Josh Robinson was suspended tonight, Philip Lowry was unavailable due to concussion protocols so we were stretched and we had to bring a couple of youngsters on to the bench.

"But that's the nature of football. We don't shout or make a fuss about it.

"We just have to get on with it as there are a lot of games coming up thick and fast.

"That's just the nature of football, everybody has their trials and tribulations, we just have to get on with it.