The Blues know a win at Seaview will see them top the Premiership table - for several hours at least – before Larne host Cliftonville tomorrow afternoon.

Healy's men spurned the opportunity to go top-of-the-table last weekend as they failed to capitalise on Larne's defeat to Crusaders after being held to a goalless draw against Glentoran at The Oval in a match played in difficult conditions due to Storm Kathleen.

The draw against the Glens means Linfield are now only a point behind Larne with four games remaining as they aim to reclaim their Gibson Cup crown.

"The game in general wasn't very good," Healy told Linfield TV of the stalemate against their fierce rivals.

"The pitch and the conditions probably dictated that.

"I can't fault the players' efforts, that's for sure as I thought we were committed and we had two or three good opportunities, certainly two in the second-half, with balls in the box that we probably didn't capitalise on.

"In general, I thought we defended pretty well apart from the one we got into a little bit of a scramble at the end but credit to Chris (Johns) he dug himself out and made a hell of a save.

"We knew coming into the game last Saturday the situation, so we're disappointed not to capitalise on where we were.

"I can't fault the players as they left everything out there and we will expect the same moving forward."

Crusaders are currently unbeaten in their last seven Premiership encounters and jumped up to 4th in the table after their 1-0 success at Larne, thanks to Stewart Nixon’s late winner at Inver Park.

Stephen Baxter’s side know that finishing 4th will give them home advantage in the end-of-season European play-offs and their recent run of form hasn’t gone unnoticed by Blues chief Healy.

He commented: “Last Saturday was tough as we put a lot into the game on the previous Tuesday (a 3-2 win at Carrick Rangers).

"However, we prepared properly, we went the same again and didn't make too many changes last Saturday or at Carrick.

"I'm sure people are wondering why but one thing you want to be is secure.

"You don't want someone coming on cold and making a mistake that might cost us.

"Crusaders - apart from ourselves - have probably been the in-form team over the last four or five weeks in terms of performances and results.

"We know how difficult it is going down to Seaview at any stage and that’s the thing we’ve said to the players already.

"They are fighting for their manager, they are fighting for Europe and it's always a tough ask going down there.