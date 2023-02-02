Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter accepts apology after controversial defeat to Glentoran

The Glens took the lead on 47 minutes as Shay McCartan looked to have headed home from close range. However, replays would show the ball hit his hand before going over the line.

Despite protests from the Crusaders players, referee Tony Clarke allowed the goal to stand.

There would be no doubt about McCartan's second goal of the evening as his free-kick proved too hot to handle for Crues 'keeper Johnny Tuffey.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter during Monday evening’s game at The Oval in Belfast.

"The referee apologised to me after the game as none of the officials saw it," Baxter said. "The linesman is looking right across at it, you're seeing a guy dive with his hand right out to knock it into the net but they don't see it.

"You cannot miss those at this level of the game.

"We saw it from here. We knew it. All the players run to the referee, you have to know something is wrong.

"He doesn't even go and consult with his assistant, it just beggars belief.

"At this level of football in our country, live on Sky Sports and we can't get a decision right.

"This is a massive decision, and it could be the difference between winning and losing leagues.

"Our players are distraught by the decision. What goes into football matches is ruined by a decision like that.

"In saying all that you have to accept someone's apology, and I accept his apology, that's the right thing to do.

"If they put their hand up and say they got it wrong then I have to accept that."

Despite being disappointed at losing against their title rivals, Baxter credited his players, and in particular Billy Joe Burns, for trying to get back into the contest.

"We conceded a second goal quite quickly after it, which was disappointing,” he continued. "We responded well though and were absolutely magnificent in the last 20 minutes going hammer and tong at them throwing the kitchen sink at them.

"I'm proud of the performance, I thought every single player gave everything for the shirt.

"Twenty minutes before the game Billy Joe Burns was violently sick...he's had a bug for a couple of days and shouldn't have played but he did play and gave us everything he had emptying the tank.

"That's where the disappointment comes from players...they train so hard and play so hard, but it's disappointing for them to get the response they feel they got from the referee."

Crusaders face Bangor tomorrow night in the sixth round of the Irish Cup and Baxter has challenged his players to ‘meet the challenge’ head on.

"We're the holders, we've got to buckle up and go down there ready for another game against a team that will come hard at you,” he continued. "It's a big challenge from their perspective as they will want to turn a top team over.

"We have to be ready to meet that challenge.