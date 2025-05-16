Crusaders chief Declan Caddell pictured with new signing Kieran McKechnie. (Picture: Crusaders FC)

Crusaders have once again dipped their hands in the Scottish market after announcing the capture of winger Kieran McKechnie on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old will begin his stint on the Shore Road on the expiry of his current deal at Arbroath.

After starting his career in the academy at Rangers, McKechnie gained valuable senior experience during a spell with Queen of the South, before making the move to Arbroath in January 2025.

In a statement, Crusaders said their latest arrival is known for his pace, creativity, and direct style of play.

The Hatchetmen have recently brought in the likes of Jacob Blaney, Kieran Offord, Alex King and Josh O’Connor across from Scotland in the last 12 months.

Speaking about his new recruit, Caddell said: "Kieran is a player we've admired for some time. His energy, technical ability, and desire to drive forward are exactly what we need as we build towards the 2025-26 season.

"He’ll give us real quality in the wide areas, and I’m confident he’ll make a big impact at Seaview."

After their season ended with a European play-off semi-final defeat to Coleraine, the north Belfast side have announced that attacker Stewart Nixon has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension.

Elsewhere, Jordan Owens has agreed to extend his stay by a further year – whilst joining the coaching staff – with teenage midfielder Oilibhear McCart signing his first professional forms.