Criticism flowed by a limited number of supporters from both clubs as Magilton took the reins at Cliftonville, with the Reds issuing an e-mail to fans urging them to stop posting "deeply offensive" social media comments that contained "unfounded assertions of a personal nature".

Similarly, Feeney has been the target of criticism online after previously managing Glentoran's Big Two rivals Linfield.

Baxter, who has been Crusaders boss since 2005 and is the longest serving manager in Irish League football, believes social media criticism has become "a blight on society" and that he is of the full belief that both his peers have all the attributes to be a success at their respective clubs.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has defended Warren Feeney and Jim Magilton who have both received criticism since being appointed as manager of Glentoran and Cliftonville respectively

"I've known Warren and Jim for a number of years," he said after his side's Charity Shield win against Larne.

"I know their character, the work they put in and the dedication they have for their craft.

"When I see some of the nonsense people have written about them and they haven't even been in the job for long, people need to reflect on some of that stuff before they write it and ask themselves 'am I really saying that?'.

"It's a sadder reflection on the people writing that about people and they don't even know them.

"For me that's a blight on our game and our society."

As preparations continue ahead of the new 2023/24 campaign, Baxter remarked that fans of all clubs need to show patience in order to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"I know what goes into all this and how hard people work night and day tirelessly behind the scenes to bring a huge benefit to the teams they are going into," he added.

"The football brains these people have are second to none, that's why they must be afforded every opportunity to benefit their clubs.

"That's why the board members have appointed these people because they know what they are capable of.

"Unfortunately we live in a world where you get 10 games to try and work it all out before everyone shouts they want you out the door.