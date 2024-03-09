Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The men from the Shore Road are currently 5th in the Sports Direct Premiership but are only two points behind fourth-placed Glentoran.

Finishing as high as possible in the table will aid in home advantage for European play-off games and that's what Crusaders are intending to do – starting with today’s visit to Ballymena United.

“We know Ballymena are in a relegation battle and Jim (Ervin) will have them up for it as they’re desperate for points,” he said.

"It will be a tough game but one we are looking forward to as we haven’t been in competitive action for a couple of weeks after getting knocked out of the Irish Cup.

"You can only train so much before having that itch of playing competitive games, so it’s great to be back.

"Depending on what happens between now and the end of the season in both the Premiership and Irish Cup, we know that 4th could potentially mean home advantage for the end-of-season play-offs.

"With that, we want to leapfrog Glentoran and that’s our sole focus.”

Lecky has been involved in European competition at both Ballymena and Crusaders during his career – but he wants to sample even more.

He added: “The carrot for us is qualifying for Europe as it gives you so many great memories.

"You’re treated like a professional footballer for a few days in terms of a chartered flight and staying in a hotel.