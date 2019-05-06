Crusaders hero Ross Clarke wants to build on Irish Cup success with a title tilt

Ross Clarke, who scored with his first touch in Saturday's 3-0 Irish Cup final win over Ballinamallard United, says it is key Crusaders build on this year's success.

The Crues finished the season with two of the four major honours with the County Antrim shield joining the Cup at Seaview.

Ross Clarke celebrates his goal in the Irish Cup final

But Clarke wants to see a title challenge from the Hatchetmen next term as they build on the momentum.

"It's important we build on this now," he said.

"We have a big squad, and I'm sure there will be a few more additions in the summer, so everyone will be fighting for the place.

"That's the benefit of having a big squad, competition levels are so high all year round, and they have to be, and it will be the same again next year!"