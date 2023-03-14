The latest instalment of the north Belfast derby failed to disappoint as four goals were shared in a pulsating clash in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

A stunning free-kick from Jordan Forsythe had the hosts ahead but Cliftonville responded before the break as Ryan Curran prodded home from Kris Lowe's cross.

Paddy McLaughlin's side would then take the lead from the spot as Ryan Curran kept his composure from 12 yards on 70 minutes but the Hatchetmen left with a share of the spoils as second-half substitute Clarke picked his spot with a crisp strike from distance with ten minutes remaining.

Ross Clarke celebrates after netting the equaliser for Crusaders against Cliftonville in the north Belfast derby.

Both teams had chances to win it as the ever reliable Joe Gormley somehow missed from close range, whilst at the other end, Declan Caddell failed to keep his shot on the turn on target.

"The competitiveness is what we've come to expect in these north Belfast derbies," Clarke told CruesTV.

"The games are never too different but we knew what Cliftonville were going to bring to Seaview and they are always physical.

"Not only that, but there was a tactical battle and it was a good game of football and we were happy to get that point towards the end of it.

"The game was 100mph.

"I had to come on at half-time and my first few touches got away from me with the surface and pace of the game, so it meant it took a few minutes to adapt and try and find a flow of things."

Clarke is usually found on the right-hand side of Crusaders' attack but the 29-year-old used the opposite flank to his advantage to blast home the equaliser.

"One of the benefits of playing with the forward players we have is that there's a bit of freedom," he added.

"We can link up with each other and switch about and you've got that communication with Paul Heatley which has been going on for so long.

"Paul can filter over to the right if he sees me coming to the left to mix things up and trying to make things happen.

"Towards the end of the game, it was end to end.

"Both teams had chances so there will be a sense of disappointment there.

"I think both teams will be happy with a draw at the end."

Crusaders end their pre-split schedule with games against Portadown and Carrick Rangers before the Irish Cup semi-final against Dungannon Swifts.

Despite going into those games as favourites, Clarke insists they simply want to gain as much momentum as possible.

"Like every match - they are all tough," he stressed.

"The games have been coming thick and fast and it's no different over the next few weeks.