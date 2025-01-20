Crusaders lose star striker Kieran Offord as St Mirren activate recall option in loan arrangement
The Scottish striker has been a revelation since making the switch to Seaview in the summer, scoring 10 out of Crusaders' 30 league goals this season.
In a statement online, Crusaders said: "The club would like to express our gratitude to Kieran for his contributions during his time with us. His efforts on and off the pitch have been greatly appreciated, and we wish him all the very best for the remainder of the season.
"We would also like to extend our thanks to St Mirren FC for facilitating the loan and for their cooperation throughout the process.
"Kieran departs with our best wishes for his future success."
Offord's last game was Saturday's 2-0 win against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.
St Mirren, who are currently managed by Ulsterman Stephen Robinson, are 8th in the Scottish top flight.
The Buddies progressed through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday after a 3-1 win at Queen of the South.
Meanwhile, Adam Salley – who was recently released by Newry City – has joined Premier Intermediate side Oxford Sunnyside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.