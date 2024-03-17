Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ultimately, the game would come down to two penalties as Josh Carson netted for the visitors in the first-half, with Jordan Forysthe doing likewise for the hosts after the break in an incident that saw Coleraine full-back Lyndon Kane being dismissed.

Baxter believes that whilst his side had the majority of the possession in north Belfast, they had 'keeper Johnny Tuffey to thank for denying ex-Crusaders man Jamie McGonigle from stealing all three points late on.

Coleraine now know a win next weekend against Dungannon Swifts will secure their top six status for the post-split schedule as Crusaders are now five games unbeaten.

Coleraine winger Conor McKendry pictured with Crusaders defender Daniel Larmour at Seaview

"Could have taken all three points, probably on the lion’s share of possession," said Baxter after the game.

"We dominated possession and had the territorial advantage if you like but you have to give credit to Coleraine also because they had two lively forwards that you always have to marshal well.

"That was shown when we were in total domination of the game and pushing very hard for that second goal.

"They were batting every chance that came our way and then they had one break up the pitch and McGonigle nearly scores and Tuffey makes a great save.

"So that’s why you must give respect to a team that left two men up the pitch because they needed the points in regards to where their position is right now - so credit where credit’s due.

"Our levels of performance have been super but we need to keep that enthusiasm, drive and desire going which is what’s needed at this time of year getting ready for the play-offs.

“I also think Coleraine have ridden that storm and have come out the other end with some excellent results and that’s the mark of a good side.”

The Crues announced this week that former midfielder Declan Caddell will take the reins at Seaview at the end of the season once Baxter steps down in charge.

When asked about the development, Baxter hinted he will pass comment at a later date.

He added: “I don’t have anything to say about that right now.