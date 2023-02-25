The Hatchetmen continued their fine run of form on home soil as they registered a 2-0 win against Coleraine last time out with Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky amongst the goals.

However, the Crues know they will have to improve results away from north Belfast if they are to keep challenging for the Gibson Cup.

"It will be good to get a week of recovery to try and get some players back to full fitness again," Baxter said.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter

"Ballymena is always a difficult venue to go to but we'll look forward to the challenge.

"You need to try and hang in there in this title race and just be around it.

"There's a lot at stake not only for first, second or third place but also where you may find yourself if you get to a European play-off.

"So there are so many things to play for and we have to hang in there, fight for every single ball and play our best. We've done that pretty well in the last number of weeks."

Baxter claimed that numerous members of his squad struggled with the flu before the success against the Bannsiders last weekend.

The Crues chief also heaped praise on Daniel Larmour who returned from injury and kept a clean sheet in the process.

"Josh and Daniel were superb at the back against Coleraine," he continued.

"Daniel had been out for four weeks with an ankle injury and wasn't really fit to play, he wouldn't have started if others had been fit.

"We asked him to strap it up and get out there as he was one of those not affected by the virus, we needed him desperately.

"I was proud of every single player, I thought they gave us more than what you would expect.

"You have to be pleased, it was a big performance and result against probably the in-form team in the country right now.

"They have been on a superb run, very good, very solid and they create loads of chances, but they weren't in behind us once.

"We dealt with every single ball which was pleasing."