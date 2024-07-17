Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Crusaders’ second-half heroics would not be enough as they suffered a dramatic penalty shoot-out defeat to Caernarfon Town at Seaview.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Down by 2-0 from the Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg, a 3-1 home win forced extra-time but the tie would have to be settled via spot-kicks on a night of high thrills and high tension.

Both teams would net their first seven penalties before Lewis Barr missed, however, Marc Williams was denied by Jonny Tuffey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran striker Jordan Owens would miss next which allowed Gruffydd John to send the Welsh side through to face Legia Warsaw on the heart-breaking 8-7 penalty tally.

Crusaders players dejected last night as a memorable Europa Conference League fightback from 3-0 down on aggregate to 3-3 finished in defeat on a penalty shoot-out by 8-7 against Wales’ Caernarfon Town. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

The Cymru Premier side threatened with seven minutes on the clock as Louis Lloyd’s cross found the head of Matthew Hill but his attempt was comfortably gathered by Tuffey.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Tuffey would be busy yet again as he had to claw away a dangerous cross by Hill.

In a game that Crusaders desperately needed to score first, they would slip further behind in the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dangerous cross by Darren Thomas wasn’t cleared by the hosts and Paulo Mendes did the rest as his tremendous shot on the turn found the top corner.

Declan Caddell’s side looked for an instant response and threatened twice in as many seconds as Jacob Blaney’s strike was saved by Stephen McMullan, before the former Warrenpoint Town stopper denied Ross Clarke’s follow-up.

Before the half-time whistle, a long throw-in would find its way to Town skipper Thomas who arrowed harmlessly over the crossbar.

Crusaders knew an early goal after the restart would give them a glimmer of hope and it arrived within a matter of seconds. A dangerous free-kick by Clarke sailed the whole way into the bottom corner to make the score 1-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts would grab a quick-fire second to lead 2-1 on the night and cut the gap even further. A corner-kick delivery by Clarke was on the money for Daniel Larmour to head home from eight yards.

The Crues were becoming rampant as Barr’s shot on the turn fizzed just inches over the crossbar.

The visitors were stunned by Crusaders’ blistering start to the second half but they created a big chance of their own as Thomas’ through found Zack Clarke but he hit an attempt off target, with the same player then sending another strike off target soon after.

With little less than 20 minutes remaining, Crusaders would level the tie 3-3 on aggregate as a long throw-in caught Caernarfon napping and the ball found its way to Philip Lowry who smashed the ball home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turnaround was almost complete on 85 minutes as Jarlath O’Rourke’s cross picked out Ben Kennedy but his low effort went the wrong side of the post as the game entered extra-time.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Weir, Lowry, Lecky (Owens, 78), Blaney (Forsythe, 35), O'Rourke, Offord (Boyd, 78), Larmour, Clarke (Teelan, 69), Nixon (Kennedy, 46), Barr.