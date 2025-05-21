Leon Barr has signed his first professional deal with Crusaders. (Photo: Crusaders FC)

Crusaders have announced that two of their bright young guns have put pen-to-paper on their first professional contracts with the club.

First up is 17-year-old Leon Barr who has been labelled as “a highly promising defender” who has impressed throughout his time in the Crusaders Academy with his “dedication, talent and performances”.

A club statement added how Leon was joined by his proud father, Noel, as he officially signed his professional terms, which turned out to be “an emotional and memorable moment for the Barr family and everyone at the club”.

A spokesperson stated: “Everyone at Crusaders congratulates Leon on this significant milestone and looks forward to watching his continued development in the red and black. Well done, Leon – keep up the hard work.”

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell (left) pictured with striker Karter Bond. (Photo: Crusaders FC)

Joining Barr in signing professional forms is fellow youngster Karter Bond.

A club spokesperson stated: “Karter has been a part of the Crusaders Academy for the past 10 years, showing exceptional dedication, development, and promise throughout his journey. This milestone is a testament to his hard work, commitment, and determination to succeed at the highest level.

“The young striker was joined by his proud father, Gareth, as he put pen to paper on his professional deal, marking a proud moment for both his family and the club.

“Everyone at Crusaders FC is excited to see Karter continue his progression and make a strong impact in the senior squad.”

After finishing the season with a semi-final defeat in the European play-off against Coleraine earlier this month, the Hatchetmen have already been busy making changes to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Winger Kieran McKechnie has been signed from Arbroath, whilst Jordan Stewart, Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Jimmy Callacher, Mal Smith, Billy Vance, and Ryan Kerr have all departed.

Veteran striker Jordan Owens has signed a new one-year deal which will see him join Declan Caddell’s coaching staff in the process, with Stewart Nixon also agreeing a contract extension to remain at Seaview.