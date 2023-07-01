In a game that lacked any real goal mouth action, it would be Stephen Baxter’s men who would retain their Charity Shield crown as Jarlath O’Rourke found the back of the net with an unstoppable header on 49 minutes, before James Teelan marked his debut by striking a decisive second with just five minutes to go.

The hosts would hand a competitive debut to Ali Omar following his summer switch to Inver Park, whilst Jordan Williamson, Jimmy Callacher and Lloyd Anderson would make their bows for Crusaders.

The first chance of the game would arrive with 11 minutes on the clock. A reserve pass by Ben Kennedy sent O'Rourke through on goal but the full-back was denied by the legs of an onrushing Rohan Ferguson.

Jarlath O'Rourke celebrates after putting Crusaders ahead in the Charity Shield final against Larne

The rebound would fall at the feet of Anderson but the ex-Carrick Rangers man dragged his effort off target.

Five minutes later, it would be the Inver Reds who would have the next sight of goal. A clever one-two between strike partners Andy Ryan and Paul O'Neill would see the latter through on goal but his lob went over the bar.

The game would then have a typical pre-season feel about it as both teams were seeing each other out and no real cut chances were being created.

However, the away support wouldn't have to wait long after the interval to make the breakthrough.

The ball was sent out to Anderson on the right-hand side and the midfielder showed great determination to send a cross into the box which was met by the head of O'Rourke who made no mistake from close range.

Larne sent on Northern Ireland international Lee Bonis with an hour on the clock and they threatened eight minutes later as Ryan picked up possession 25 yards from goal and his strike went straight down the throat of Johnny Tuffey.

On 75 minutes, the hosts thought they had equalised as Bonis was sent clean on through and the striker rounded Tuffey and slotted into the net, however, the 23-year-old would be denied by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Soon after, a dangerous corner kick by Dylan Sloan would only be cleared as far as Aaron Donnelly but he failed to keep his strike on target.

However, the result was put beyond doubt on 85 minutes as two substitutes combined on the counter attack. A powerful run and cross by Ross Clarke found Teelan inside the box and the winger calmly slotted past Ferguson to make it 2-0.

Tiernan Lynch’s side should have set-up a grandstand finish late on as Dylan Sloan’s cross into the penalty area was somehow blazed over the bar from close range by Ryan.

Both teams will feel the encounter was a worthwhile exercise as they both face Norwegian opposition in European competition in the coming weeks.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Omar, Donnelly, O'Neill (Bonis '60 mins), Gordon (Sloan '60 mins), Bolger, Millar, Glynn (Maguire ‘88 mins), Cosgrove, Ryan.

Subs Not Used: Brown (GK), Farquhar, Kearns, Lusty.

CRUSADERS: Williamson (Tuffey '46 mins), Burns (Smith ‘66 mins), Callacher, Weir (Forsythe '46 mins), Lowry, B. Kennedy (M. Kennedy ‘74 mins), Lecky (Owens ‘74 mins), O'Rourke (Teelan ‘66 mins), Larmour, McKeown, Anderson (Clarke ‘66 mins).